A Melbourne truck driver who unknowingly spread coronavirus to Kilmore and Shepparton has been fined for flouting restrictions.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said that after an investigation following a referral from the Department of Health and Human Services, it was decided the individual would receive a fine of $1652.

The penalty would be for his decision to dine at the Oddfellows Cafe in Kilmore, 60KM from the Melbourne CBD. Under restrictions, he was only permitted to purchase takeaway.

He will not be penalised for his travel to Shepparton where he also spread the virus, despite concealing information about his whereabouts from contact tracers for two weeks.

The case sparked chaos amongst both communities, with the Oddfellows Cafe temporarily closed and hundreds lined up for hours in Shepparton to be tested for the virus.