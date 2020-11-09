It was certainly a Party In The USA over the weekend when Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election. With dance parties in the streets and impromptu parades, it is safe to say that those who had voted for him were pleased was an understatement!

On Monday morning, Jase & PJ hopped on the phone with their American friend Ryan Sampson who gave them an update on the current vibe in New York City. Considering many business owners had boarded up their stores with the expectation there would be civil unrest, there was a much more peaceful response.

