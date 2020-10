Three train line services in metropolitan Melbourne have been listed in high-risk list on the DHHS website as exposure sites.

The services are:

Cragieburn, Werribee & Williamstown Lines – 1:15PM-2:00PM 21/10/2020

Cragieburn, Werribee & Williamstown Lines – 6:00AM-6:45AM 21/10/2020

Cragieburn, Werribee & Williamstown Lines – 1:15PM-2:00PM 22/10/2020

Cragieburn, Werribee & Williamstown Lines – 6:00AM-6:45AM 22/10/2020

If you experience symptoms of coronavirus, you should present yourself for testing without delay.

For more information on the latest high-risk locations, go here.