Leaked documents that have been obtained by the Herald Sun have revealed some of the measures that could be imposed on Melburnians that are returning to work in the coming weeks.

The rules would include a ban on carpooling, staggered shifts and the requirement for staff to take their lunch breaks outside.

Face masks would be mandatory at all times and physical distancing would be required between all customers and staff.

There would also need to be a ‘workplace bubble’, which would mean that groups of employees would need to work together and could not overlap during shift changes. Employees could also no longer or limit working across multiple locations.

Retail is set to reopen on November 2, however, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said he could potentially bring the date forward.