Today Kyle and Jackie O brought back the segment Tough Chat in order to open up the conversation about racism and what we can do to be better and educate ourselves.

This conversation comes in the midst of protests taking place around the world following the death of George Floyd while being arrested in Minneapolis, in the US.

We spoke with Black Lives Matter advocates Rodney Overby and Brigette Sancho, Indigenous Australian Brooke Blurton and our very own audio producer Kian Oliver, in order to understand their own experiences with racism and to learn what we can do to stop the injustice that sadly happens everyday around the world.

We then took calls from our listeners, in order to open up the conversation to them and hear their own stories and experiences.

And most importantly, we discussed where we can go from here. How can we stop this from happening in the future? How can we make sure this never happens again?

It is such an important conversation and something necessary for all of us to hear. We hope that you can take the time to listen and continue the conversation yourself.

You can hear our full discussion in the podcast below.

