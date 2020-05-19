What’s the last normal thing that you did before the coronavirus pandemic took over?

You might not be able to remember off the top of your head and for that we definitely don’t blame you.

So much has happened in the past couple of months, not just here in Australia but around the world, that it almost feels as though years have passed, not weeks.

But luckily we’ve got out mobile phones handy to help give us a clue. So what we want you to do is pick up your phone, go into your camera roll and scroll back.

Scroll through all of the photos of you and your family staying inside over the past month or two and stop when you find the last photo that you took of you doing something “normal” before this all started.

This is what a lot of people are doing at the moment, and they’re sharing the images online with the hashtag ‘#LastNormalPhoto’ as part of a new viral trend.

And honestly the results give us quite mixed emotions. From people waiting to board a plane, to date nights, to people going to buy their formal dresses, there’s photos of people doing things that you might not think twice about if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic.

And really it just makes us realise how much “normal” stuff we actually took for granted before all of this started.

Check out some of the ‘#LastNormalPhoto’ posts below, and if you don’t mind sharing, go ahead and post yours too!

Comedy Night at the On the Rocks Pub & Grill on Wednesday, March 4. Our #lastnormalphoto at QU. 📸🖼️ What's yours? pic.twitter.com/eO36rMAG9c — Quinnipiac University (@QuinnipiacU) May 19, 2020

Turns out my #LastNormalPhoto isn't all that normal 😅 pic.twitter.com/GyqjHwyevd — Dr Dani Rabaiotti (@DaniRabaiotti) May 16, 2020

Was picking out my prom dress a few days before New Jersey started Quarantine #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/EHODoBZ1y9 — 🦋 Emma Loves Jaemin 🦋 (@Emma___Loo) May 16, 2020

#LastNormalPhoto before the pandemic changed everything? Mine is me, with my arm around my pops ❤️ I desperately miss being able to do this. Love you dad. pic.twitter.com/MO0p1yXiAe — Alexis Del Cid (@AlexisDelCid) May 19, 2020

Feb. 29th at Rochester Airport coming home from Eastman audition weekend #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/OqD1ay8N84 — Michele Guyer (@MicheleMishka) May 19, 2020

This is me and my partner, Moz on 1/3/2020 we decided on the spur of moment to have a Sunday afternoon date, food and film. 2 days later he was admitted to hospital. 11 days later he died. I’m devastated by his loss #LastNormalPhoto #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/EIMhPN1gAB — Claire (@yorkshirelass21) May 19, 2020

#lastnormalphoto flying from DC to Atlanta on March 3rd. I wonder what flying as a family on tour will be like in 2021 pic.twitter.com/qh2q1qUbzO — Zoe Keating (@zoecello) May 19, 2020

Eagerly awaiting my first grandchild at the baby shower in early March. He’s now 18 days old and I’ve yet to meet him beyond FaceTime 🤗👶🏻❤️#lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/EOcrTudPB1 — Sue #StayAtHome 🏡❤️ (@Sue_Who) May 16, 2020

My lovely family visiting me. I miss them. 😔 #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/76EhutIDF1 — Rebecca King 👑 (@lookingooddutch) May 16, 2020