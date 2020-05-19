What’s the last normal thing that you did before the coronavirus pandemic took over?

You might not be able to remember off the top of your head and for that we definitely don’t blame you.

So much has happened in the past couple of months, not just here in Australia but around the world, that it almost feels as though years have passed, not weeks.

But luckily we’ve got out mobile phones handy to help give us a clue. So what we want you to do is pick up your phone, go into your camera roll and scroll back.

Scroll through all of the photos of you and your family staying inside over the past month or two and stop when you find the last photo that you took of you doing something “normal” before this all started.

This is what a lot of people are doing at the moment, and they’re sharing the images online with the hashtag ‘#LastNormalPhoto’ as part of a new viral trend.

And honestly the results give us quite mixed emotions. From people waiting to board a plane, to date nights, to people going to buy their formal dresses, there’s photos of people doing things that you might not think twice about if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic.

And really it just makes us realise how much “normal” stuff we actually took for granted before all of this started.

Check out some of the ‘#LastNormalPhoto’ posts below, and if you don’t mind sharing, go ahead and post yours too!

