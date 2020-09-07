We’ve all seen the viral videos of gender reveals going wrong, but most of those include accidental balloon pops before the camera is rolling or the actual reveal floating away…

A California fire that has burned more than 7,000 acres in just two days was first sparked by a “pyrotechnic device” used during a gender reveal, officials said.

It has been reported that various family members tried to control the fire before it spread.

The fire spread fast forcing hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.



Capt. Bennet Milloy from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told BuzzFeed News, it wasn’t immediately clear what kind of device was being used, “but it is believed to have either emitted coloured smoke or fireworks to reveal the baby’s sex.”

As of Monday morning officials have reported that the fire is only 7% contained.

