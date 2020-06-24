Target Stores across Australia have offered a kind gesture to first responders in order to thank them for all of their hard work throughout 2020.

The store sent an email to their customers on Wednesday saying that all first responders will be treated to a day of discounts storewide across Australia.

The 15 per cent discount will be available today on First Responders Day, Thursday July 25, at all Target locations.

“This is the industry’s way of thanking Australian medical ad health workers, police, and firefighters for their hard work and dedication in keeping us safe during COVID-19 and the bushfires,” the email said.

In order to receive the discount, customers just need to show their ID or uniform in stores.

First responders including medical health workers, such as doctors, nurses, paramedics and ambulance workers, firefighters and all law enforcement officers.

The only items excluded from the offer are gift cards, charity bags and gaming consoles.

