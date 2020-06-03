Channel Seven News Reporter Amelia Brace and her cameraman Timothy Myers made headlines yesterday after they were caught up in violent protests in Washington DC while broadcasting live on Sunrise.

Brace and Myers were hit with rubber bullets before Myers was rammed with a riot shield and punched in the face. The incident prompted Prime Minister Scott Morrison to demand an investigation over what had occurred.

Watch the shocking moment #7NEWS reporter @AmeliaBrace and our cameraman were knocked over by a police officer LIVE on air after chaos erupted in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/R8KJLnfxPN — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 1, 2020

This morning, Brace called in from the US to chat to Jase & PJ about the experience from the exact same spot where the attack happened. However, the tensions at the scene were not over and Brace was forced to cut the interview short.

Advertisement