One lucky Aussie is $50 million richer after taking out the entire Oz Lotto jackpot overnight.

Thing is, they have no idea.

All we know is that is that they’re in NSW and that they’re an unregistered player.

Le sigh.

If it matters, the winning numbers were 12, 9, 13, 7, 32, 5 and 4. The supps were 19 and 35.

The good news is that the next big draw is Thursday night’s Powerball… and the $80 million prize is way more than what the Oz Lotto winner just won, so yeah.

