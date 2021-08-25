Dr. David Lacey joins Will and Woody to discuss this crazy scam all of Australia seems to get.

To put your thoughts at ease, they’ve nothing to do with the QR codes so take off your tinfoil hats. We’re all good.

Over 6 million scam calls occur each MONTH! Basically, these sneaky scammers are trying to fool just 1% of that 6 million, with each scam snagging them 20k, so if they get only 1% of people, they’ve got a huge influx.

With this text we’re getting, they’re saying you have a delivery or a voice message with a link. DO NOT CLICK THE LINK. Dr. Lacey explains why here:

