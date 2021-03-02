Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat will halt publishing six of their books after determining they ‘portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong’.

On Dr. Seuss’ Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy, announced they “celebrate reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship” and have decided to pull six of the classics from shelves.

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalogue represents and supports all communities and families,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises said.

After months of discussion, the decision was made last year to cease the publication of six Dr. Seuss classics including ‘And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street’, ‘If I Ran the Zoo’, ‘McElligot’s Pool’, ‘On Beyond Zebra!’, ‘Scrambled Eggs Super!’ and ‘The Cat’s Quizzer’.

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process,” a statement said.

“We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalogue of titles.”

After the renaming of Mr. Potato Head just days ago, people are outraged with the announcement, claiming that cancel culture had a big influence over the removal of the books.

What are your thoughts on the removal of the books?