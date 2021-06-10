An evacuation order has been issued for parts of Traralgon as floodwaters rapidly rise.

Several areas are expected to be impacted including Milton Court, Tennyson Street, Moonabeal Court, Booth Court, Whittakers Road between Shakespeare Street and Princes Street, Davidson Street from the Traralgon Creek to Peterkin Street, Willow Court, George Street, Berry Street, Peterkin Street, Munro Street between George Street and Peterkin Street and Couchs Lane.

Vic Emergency has advised that anyone who lives, works or is visiting these areas should evacuate immediately.

Authorities have warned that properties may become isolated or inundated by floodwaters and emergency services may not be able to help people who stay behind.

Vic Emergency has warned that travellers should not drive, ride or walk through floodwaters and should find a safe alternative route. Remember to take your pets, mobile phone and medications.

More information on the Traralgon flood warning can be found here.