Following the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday evening, Royal insiders have revealed that the Queen could be set to move.

Prince Phillip was laid to rest in the Royal tombs overnight and it is now thought The Queen could move to Windsor Castle permanently to be closer to the Prince.

The monarch had previously been using Windsor as her weekend home.

The kindest thing to do is to allow her to live where she feels most comfortable,’ an insider told the Daily Express.

Buckingham Palace will continue to be her primary place of work,” another said.