Our rambunctious, yet elegant monarch Queen Elizabeth is a busy woman…

After all, running around with a pack of Corgis all day can get ever-so exhausting!

How tired her hand must be from waving so often as she does, and how lock her jaw must feel after holding what feels like an eternal smile – We love her!

It’s no wonder she only likes to talk to two people on the phone… “she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone.”

According to Daily Mail, “the two people she phones the most is said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.”

And none for Charles. Got it. As an FYI, the monarch is said to be doing much better amid a recent health set back and is planning to host the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham.