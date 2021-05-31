Qantas CEO Alan Joyce is urging more companies to offer rewards and incentives encouraging Australians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The airline’s vaccine incentive program will commence in July and offer various deals including unlimited travel for a year for 10 families.

“We are looking at giving 1000 points flight vouchers, credits and we are going to offer ten mega prizes, at least one for each state and territory, where a family of four get unlimited travel on the Qantas and Jetstar network, anywhere in the network for a year,” Joyce said on Channel 9’s Today Show.

He added, “We are trying our best to help with this rollout – it will be retrospective and will include anyone who has already been vaccinated and will apply to anybody that is vaccinated until the end of 2021.

“I’m encouraging a ‘Team Australia’ moment where every corporate out there helps with this vaccine rollout and to reward people that have had the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, Qantas says while the COVID-19 lockdown in Victoria will affect its business, it’s still seeing strong demand in other parts of the nation.

Victoria accounts for about 22 per cent of the airline’s domestic network, CEO Alan Joyce says.

