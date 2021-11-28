Non-profit group Recognition in Anthem is pushing for the Australian national anthem to be rewritten to acknowledge indigenous history.
The group is proposing a new second verse titled ‘Our People’ and a third verse ‘Our Values’.
This isn’t the first time the group has pushed to change the anthem. On January 1st this year, the group managed to make a one-word change to the lyrics, replacing the line “we are young and free” to “we are one and free”.
Olympian Cathy Freeman is backing the move, and while she was instrumental in the one word change, she now wants to “finish the job”.
Chairman Peter Vickery QC has reiterated that their request is simple – “to make the song whole and finish the job that we started”.
Recognition in Anthem was formed alongside Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Sue Bulger after indigenous singer Deborah Cheetham refused to sing the national anthem at the 2015 AFL Grand Final.
She has said the new verses “would mean that we could truly celebrate our anthem because it would include us, the First Nations people, and the special places that are around Australia”.
CURRENT LYRICS:
Australians all let us rejoice
For we are one and free
We’ve golden soil and wealth for toil
Our home is girt by sea
Our land abounds in nature’s gifts
Of beauty, rich and rare
In history’s page let every stage
Advance Australia fair
In joyful strains then let us sing
Advance Australia fair
Beneath our radiant Southern Cross
We’ll toil with hearts and hands
To make this Commonwealth of ours
Renowned of all the lands
For those who’ve across the seas
We’ve boundless plains to share
With courage let us all combine
To advance Australia fair
In joyful strains then let us sing
Advance Australia fair.
RECOGNITION IN ANTHEM PROPOSED SECOND AND THIRD VERSES:
Verse 2 – Our People
For sixty thousand years and more
First peoples of this land
Sustained by Country, Dreaming told
By song and artist’s hand.
Unite our cultures from afar
In peace with those first here
To walk together on this soil
Respect for all grows there.
From everywhere on Earth we sing, Advance Australia Fair.
Verse 3 – Our Values
In times of drought and flood and fire
When all but hope is gone
Australians join with helping hands
And wattle blooms again.
Tomorrow may this timeless land
Live for our young to share
From red-rock heart to sun-filled shore
Our country free and fair.
Beneath the Southern Cross we sing, Advance Australia Fair.
Beneath the Southern Cross we sing, Advance Australia Fair.