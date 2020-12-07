Prince Christian, the eldest son of Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Danish Royal Family confirmed the news in a statement, writing: “The Crown Prince and Crown Princess were informed yesterday, Sunday 6 December 2020, of a local outbreak of COVID-19 at Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup.”

“Prince Christian has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. His Royal Highness is in isolation in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg. Other than the Crown Prince family, Prince Christian has not been in contact with other members of the royal family very recently.

“In connection with the test result, the Royal Danish House has received guidance from the Danish Patient Safety Authority concerning infection detection and testing of the Crown Prince family.”

It is unclear if the 15-year-old or any other family members are showing symptoms.