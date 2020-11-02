It has been revealed that Prince William secretly battled coronavirus in April but chose to keep it a secret.

According to reports, he was diagnosed just days after his father Prince Charles tested positive for the virus, shortly after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waged his own battle.

Prince William was said to have been “struggling to breathe” but did not want to worry anyone and was determined to continue with his duties.

“William was hit pretty hard by the virus – it really knocked him for six,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.

It is believed Prince William may have caught the virus after a visit with frontline workers during Britain’s first wave.

“After seeing medics and testing positive – which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is – William was determined it should be business as usual though. He was determined to fulfil his engagements.”

Prince William held an engagement on April 1 but took a break of nine days after April 9. However, he had still been working while struck down with the virus – working with the Football Association to discuss mental health and arranging diplomatic calls with leaders in the Middle East.

As for the family, the Cambridges isolated in their family home in Norfolk during the month of April where they participated in the ‘clap for carers’ movement for the National Health Service. It is not known whether Kate, Duchess of Cambridge or any of the children caught the virus.