Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died.

He was 99.

Buckingham Palace confirmed his death in an official statement released on Friday evening.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the official statement reads.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Philip married the Queen in 1947, making theirs the longest marriage of any British monarch.