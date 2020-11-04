Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews revealed on Wednesday that Victoria is on track for a further easing of restrictions.

“Sunday is going to be an important day, we’re on track so make some significant announcements.

“It’s not normal, it’s COVID normal and if that means wearing a mask for a little while longer I just don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

Andrews said final decisions would be made closer to Sunday and it could include changes to the rules around home visits.

“I can’t predict what will be announced other than what we’ve already outlined.

“We’re well on track to do all of those things.

“If we want to lock that in and then go further again, potentially take several more steps between now and the end of the year, we all have to play our part.