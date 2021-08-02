A popular sunscreen has been recalled after traces of a cancer-causing chemical was found in several batches.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has issued the alert for the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen Spray SPF 50+ aerosol sunscreen, owned by Johnson & Johnson.

All batches with an expiry date of August 30, 2023, or earlier should not be used due to possible health risks linked to benzene, the TGA says.

Benzene is a human carcinogen, which means it heightens the risk of cancer.

Consumers should discard the products and seek a refund via the Neutrogena website.

All unsold product will be removed from the market.

