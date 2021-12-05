There’s been an urgent recall issued for a popular shampoo sold at pharmacies and health stores over concern it may contain bacteria that could lead to ‘significant infection or illness’.

The 225ml bottle of A’kin Fragrance-Free Mild & Gentle Hypoallergenic Shampoo, batch number AW1B01, sold between September 1 and October 11, 2021, has been flagged for a voluntary recall by McPherson Consumer Products.

They say the shampoo may be contaminated with Enterobacter gergoviae which may cause significant infection or illness, especially if the user is immunocompromised.

Consumers should immediately stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.