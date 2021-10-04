I suppose it’s fair to say the reveal of AUKUS was a pretty big deal. In the next two decades, Australia will be receiving a fleet of nuclear submarines to strengthen its defence. With a spiffy morning press conference with US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, our own PM Scott Morrison looked like a pretty big deal.

However, there was a huge distraction in the midst of the serious discussion when Biden has a small blunder… he seemed to forget Morrison’s name!

In a now viral moment, Biden referred to ScoMo as “that fella down under.” Furthermore to the sting, he had just managed to use Johnson’s name, so it was clear he wasn’t just fooling around.

On Tuesday, Jase & Lauren got Morrison on the phone for a catch up, but couldn’t let him go before asking about that awkward moment. His answer may surprise you!

