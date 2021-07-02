Optus is experiencing a major network outage with an influx of complaints from customers unable to use their phone or internet!

Services are believed to have been impacted since this morning (Friday) and the company is also experiencing issues with its website.

According to 7News, there have been over 8000 reports from 11 am of outages in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Optus is aware of an outage that may be impacting Optus services. We are aiming to restore these services as a priority. We thank customers for their patience and will provide an update as soon as possible. — Optus (@Optus) July 2, 2021

It’s already bad enough that Sydney’s in lockdown, & now I have no internet from @Optus? Come on!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Charlene (@CharlSweets) July 2, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We thank customers for their patience and will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Customers are just gonna have to sit tight and… read a book?

Love working from home and having my internet drop out. Anyone else with Optus dealing with an outage? — Victoria (@yeahthevic) July 2, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

I expect a $50 ‘sorry’ from Optus for being down it’s only right — C. (@ceebsssss) July 2, 2021