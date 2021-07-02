Optus is experiencing a major network outage with an influx of complaints from customers unable to use their phone or internet!

Services are believed to have been impacted since this morning (Friday) and the company is also experiencing issues with its website.

According to 7News, there have been over 8000 reports from 11 am of outages in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

“We thank customers for their patience and will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Customers are just gonna have to sit tight and… read a book?

