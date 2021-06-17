Customers are reportedly unable to log into apps and sites of a string of banks, including Westpac St George, ANZ and Commonwealth Bank.

Error messages are appearing for users but it’s unclear what’s causing it.

Users are being served with error messages while attempting to log in to the services, which do not appear to be linked to any one organisation.

Both Westpac and Commbank have acknowledged they’re aware of an issue and are investigating.

We’re aware some of you are experiencing difficulties accessing our services and we’re urgently investigating. We apologise and thanks for your patience, we’ll provide an update soon — CommBank (@CommBank) June 17, 2021

Some customers are currently having difficulty accessing Westpac One online banking. Our Tech teams are working to fix the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience. ^KG — Westpac (@WestpacNZ) June 17, 2021

