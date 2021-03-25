We have seen one too many times the flaws in the hotel quarantine system which caused our days locked away. But as international flights resume in Melbourne, the government are introducing a new system in order to reduce the possibility of the virus spreading.

With improved and upgraded medi-hotels, up to 800 travellers a week will be accepted to hotel quarantine. They will be tested four times during their stay, which includes day 14.

Once released, the international travellers will be contacted on day 16 to check-in for symptoms and whether they will need to follow up tests on day 17 and 21.

From April 15, the number of travellers will be lifted from 800 to 1120.

Acting Premier James Merlino said, “We’ve taken the action and time necessary to ensure we have the most rigorous quarantine system possible in place to protect against these highly infectious, rapidly changing variants of concern,” Mr Merlino said.

“The challenges of this virus will be with us for some time to come. That’s why we’ve listened to the advice of experts and made the necessary changes to ensure we’re keeping Victorians safe.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do you think these additional tests will prevent another outbreak?