Results from last week’s Pollsters Delta poll survey have been released and it was revealed that there is a generational divide over who is preferred to take the throne once the Queen’s reign ends.

The results show that 50 per cent of the public would rather the crown skip Prince Charles and instead go straight to Prince William, with only 27 per cent preferring his Father.

23 per cent of younger respondents aged between 18 and 24 were also keen to see Prince Harry become King next (despite him being sixth in-line for the Throne).

It is thought that Oprah’s explosive interview with Harry and Meghan Markle has led to more Brits questioning whether they should even have a royal family. Around 18 per cent of respondents to the survey think that the UK should scrap the royals altogether.

Who do you think should be the next King?

