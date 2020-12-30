With Victoria reporting 10 active cases in total, 3 new cases have been linked to Smile Buffalo Thai Restaurant.

If you have been to this restaurant, especially on the 21st of December, please get tested and isolate until you receive your results.

With these numbers rising and the nature of COVID-19, Victorians are taking no chances and thus regulations have changed last minute for New Year’s Eve.

As of 5pm tonight, 31st December you will only be allowed 15 people in your household which came down from 30.

Masks will become mandatory indoors, so ensure you’re carrying one with you if you leave your household.

Finally, ONLY people with bookings to hospitality venues will be permitted to enter the city/CBD district.

While this news is unfortunate for many who will now have to change their plans last minute, it’s better to stay safe than sorry.

Advertisement

Advertisement