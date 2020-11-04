The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has warned Netflix users of a new phishing scam circulating the internet that could see financial details compromised.

In an email sent to users, the scam asks recipients to update their payment details.

“We’re having some trouble with your current billing information. We’ll try again, but in the meantime, you may want to update your payment details,” the email reads, followed by an ‘UPDATE ACCOUNT’ button.

The ACCC’s Scamwatch issued the warning on Twitter, telling followers to “be careful of emails asking you to click on a link to update your account.”

“Don’t click on the link, if unsure go directly to the website to check your account.”

Fresh warnings of Netflix phishing scams. Be careful of emails asking you to click on a link to update your account. Don’t click on the link, if unsure go directly to the website to check your account. pic.twitter.com/pqrbXf0Gzb — Scamwatch_gov_au (@Scamwatch_gov) October 30, 2020

According to ScamWatch, Australians lost a total of $268,000 to phishing scams in the month of September.