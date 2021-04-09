Vodafone Australia are experiencing a mass outage across the country, impacting those trying to make calls and use data.

The carrier said the issue was affecting 4G services and data services may be falling back to 3G intermittently, causing swampy speeds.

We are aware of an issue impacting 4G services nationwide. Data services may be falling back to 3G intermittently, causing congestion and slower speeds. We are working to resolve this issue ASAP. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience. — Vodafone Australia (@VodafoneAU) April 9, 2021

It’s not yet known what’s caused it.