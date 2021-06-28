Two men are among 44 people issued with fines for breaching a public health order yesterday, after they had to be rescued from the Royal National Park at Otford.

At 6pm, the men called for assistance after becoming lost in bushland during a visit to a remote beach.

Police Rescue assisted by the State Emergency Service, NSW Ambulance and Polair responded to the area, locating a 30-year-old man naked and carrying a backpack on the walking track near Lady Wakehurst Drive.

After a further search, a 49-year-old man, partially clothed, was also located. The men told police they were on a nearby beach when they ran into bushland after being startled by a deer.

They were taken to St George Police Station and issued $1000 fines for breaching the current public health order prohibiting those from Greater Sydney travelling outside the region.