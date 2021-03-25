There are currently amazing scenes at one of Australia’s most sacred sites, as the influx of rain has created numerous waterfalls down Uluru.

Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park staff shared photos of the “unique and extraordinary weather event” on social media. You can see the numerous waterfalls created by the relentless rain, receiving over 46mm of rain.

The staff said that tourists and locals flocked to view the natural wonder.

Over the weekend Uluṟu received more than 46mm of rain. The unique and extraordinary weather event saw tourists and… Posted by Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park on Monday, March 22, 2021

“Rainwater on the rock’s surface causes it to change colour. From dark burgundy to shining silver and even black, every side of Uluru takes a different shade, making this spectacle a photographer’s delight. Following the rain, desert plants bloom and many animals emerge to mate and feed.”

Parks Australia said that seeing Uluru and the waterfalls is an experience that only a lucky few get to see. The sacred site is still a popular destination for tourists, though there is no climbing allowed on the rock.

