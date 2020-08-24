Apparently Monash Uni have started asking students to apply to be part of ‘WAP.’

It’s making the Google search for the program a little bit uncomfortable because as most of us know by now, it stands for ‘wet-ass p****.’

This term has now been made famous by Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion but it also stands for ‘Wellbeing Ambassador Program.’

The terminology was spotted by a Twitter user who shared it to the platform and it’s hilarious

The caption read ‘Monash university is going to get a surprise when they Google search the acronym for their new program.’

And she is NOT wrong, it’s going to be a blood bath.

 

