Victoria Police have confirmed missing 14-year-old boy William Wall has been found dead in Yarra Junction.

His death is not suspicious and police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

#BREAKING: Victoria Police confirm that the body of 14-year-old William Wall has been found in Yarra Junction. — ABC News (@abcnews) September 23, 2020

Our thoughts are with William’s family and friends at this time.