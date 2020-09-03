UPDATE: The Eastern Freeway has now been re-opened.

EARLIER:

The Eastern Freeway is currently closed inbound due to a serious crash on Wednesday night that has left two people fighting for their lives.

The freeway was closed following a crash between Doncaster Rd and Bullen Rd after the single-vehicle crash occurred at 10:55 PM.

All four occupants of the Suburb Impreza were rushed to the hospital, two of which remain in a critical conduit.

Motorists are warned to expect delays as two right lanes are also closed outbound.

VicRoads has urged motorists to use Bulleen or Burke roads to re-enter the freeway or the Maroondah Highway as an alternative.