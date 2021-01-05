After 37 thousand tests done in the last 24 hours, Melbourne is marking a total of 41 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

3 new cases popped up, 2 of which are in hotel quarantine and the third was locally acquired.

This third case has prompted severe contact tracing, following the individual to the MCG on the 27th of December between 12.30pm-3.30pm.

The individual was not thought to be infectious on this day, health specialists desire to trace who could have possibly given the individual the infection on that day.

However, to be cautious the local government is marking the MCG as an exposure site and thus if you attended day 2 of the cricket on that date between those times you have been asked to get tested immediately and isolate until you receive your results.

The MCG followed their COVID-19 safety plan and implemented effective social distancing which has allowed the health scientists to trace and contact those that may need to isolate.

The second listed exposure site is the Chadstone Shopping Centre on the 26th of December between 6am-2pm.

Once again, if you were at this location during those times and dates please get tested ASAP and isolate until you have received your results.