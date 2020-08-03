Victoria Police have issued 172 fines for COVID breaches in the last 24 hours, including a man who was pinged playing Pokemon Go.

The Sunshine man, who reportedly travelled 14km to play the game in the Melbourne CBD, was fined $1652 for breaching the new Stay at Home directions which came into effect overnight.

Meanwhile a woman at Southern Cross station was pinged attempting to travel to Bendigo.

Victoria is expecting more than 400 new infections today as the state enters Stage 4 lockdowns for the next six weeks.