If you don’t have brown or darker skin, the existence of skin whitening products might not even be on your radar.

But they exist in most skin care brands and are quite popular products in a lot of countries where ’fair’ skin is considered an ideal standard of beauty.

L’Oreal has claimed it will remove any product that has ‘white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening’ as wording on it’s packaging.

They are not the only company to do so, with Johnson & Johnson and Unilever also following suit.

If you look at some of the packaging of these products, you can understand how problematic they can now seem.

With a day cream literally called ‘White Perfect’ that has whitening qualities….

What are your thoughts on the matter?