A type of Leggo’s pasta sauce has been recalled across Australia over fears that it could include bacteria that could cause illness.

Simplot Australia Pty Ltd has issued the recall on Leggo’s Tuna Bake with Spinach & Garlic 500g with a specific batch number, according to 7 News.

The recall affects products with a best before date of 1/05/22 with a batch code of 12164.

The specific sauce was sold at Coles, Woolworths, IGA and independent supermarkets across Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia, Northern Territory, South Australia, Tasmania and online.

It’s believed that the product has incorrect pH levels which has the potential for microbial growth. If this is the case, consumption of the product could cause illness.

Anyone who purchased the affected item is being urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Further information can be found by calling Simplot’s Consumer Information Service on 1800 061 279.

