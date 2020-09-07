Life can be hard sometimes and the truth is, we never really know what someone is going through. That is, unless we take the time to ask.

A simple conversation could change a life and so this week we’re all being reminded how important it is to ask someone, “R U Ok?”.

In celebration of R U Ok Day on Thursday September 10 KIIS1011 is going to go silent.

For 10 seconds, every hour, we will stop the music, stop the noise and commotion and we will go quiet in order to encourage you not to be!

We hope that our silence will act as a reminder to stop and ask someone that you care about, whether it be a family member, friend or work mate… “R U Ok?”

If you’ve got a feeling that someone you know or care about isn’t behaving as they normally would then trust your gut instinct and start a conversation!

Your simple question might just be what they need to open up. And if they’re not okay, show them that they’re supported.

So on Thursday September 10, as KIIS1011 goes silent, who will you ask, “R U Ok?”?

You can find more information about R U OK Day here.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636

Listen to our R U Ok Day podcast on iHeartRadio below!

