After years apart, families are set to be reunited as Australia prepares to lift its international border ban next month. It will see the country reopened to travellers from selected countries just in time for Christmas, and the option to spend the holidays abroad with loved ones.

On Tuesday morning, Jase & Lauren spoke to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and got a deep dive into when Victorians can expect to be packing their suitcases, whipping out their passports and jetting off as we race towards that 80% double dose vaccination mark.

It also lead to conversation on how it impacts the domestic borders that aren’t guaranteed to reopen before the international ones.

Jase asked for further explanation over this and Mr Morrison was quite firm in his response.

