Anyone who posted engagement photos, pregnancy announcements, and throwback photos from your overseas trip that happened 10 years ago when you were in your prime with the caption ‘seems like yesterday 😘’ are heartbroken.

Facebook, Instagram and What’s App were down for almost 6 hours, causing chaos and frustration as we all rely on our social media. Who knows how many good Facebook Marketplace deals we missed out on.

Although Mark Zuckerberg lost $8 billion for the crash, the public are the real losers in this situation. With many posts not being seen, their momentum coming to a crashing halt, so many posts were unseen and unloved.

Have a listen to those who suffered from the outage: