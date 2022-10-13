Victoria is experiencing the worst rain event of 2022. It comes as no surprise that our first instinct is to post it on social media!
TikTok has been inundated (literally) with TikToks of Victorians reacting to the heavy rain and flooding.
Like how @clairefastuca captures the hilarious way dads react to a serious weather event.
@clairefastuca Episode 1 | wet weather dad in melbourne #melbourne #melbournefloods #dadsoftiktok ♬ original sound – Claire Fastuca
Tradie @water.boyyy doesn’t get a day off in the rain, thank you for your service king!
@water.boyyy Stay at home isn’t in my vocabulary #fyp #foryou #tradie #melbourne ♬ Forget – XXKATUSJINSUX
@icedragontamer resorted to poetry as her entire front yard floods.
@icedragontamer And it’s only just begun #flood #flooding #melbourneflood #melbourneflood2022 #vicflood ♬ original sound – Stephanie Munroe
@hot_mess_dressage compares Melbourne farms to Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Runway!
@hot_mess_dressage #stitch with @i-D Melbourne springtime can just piss right off. #farm #mud #horsetok #equine #muddyfarm #melbourne #melbournefloods #farmlife #ottb #barn #horsesoftiktok #muddypuddles ♬ original sound – Hot Mess Dressage
At least @cutiepie100017 has a waterfront home now, great for property values!
@cutiepie100017 Flooded in!! Hopefully we stay safe and dry!! #flood #flooding #victoria #vic #vicflood #floodwater #splishsplash ♬ Splish Splash – Bobby Darin
