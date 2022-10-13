Victoria is experiencing the worst rain event of 2022. It comes as no surprise that our first instinct is to post it on social media!

TikTok has been inundated (literally) with TikToks of Victorians reacting to the heavy rain and flooding.

Like how @clairefastuca captures the hilarious way dads react to a serious weather event.

Tradie @water.boyyy doesn’t get a day off in the rain, thank you for your service king!

Advertisement

Advertisement

@icedragontamer resorted to poetry as her entire front yard floods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

@hot_mess_dressage compares Melbourne farms to Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Runway!

At least @cutiepie100017 has a waterfront home now, great for property values!

Advertisement

Advertisement