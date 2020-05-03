The mornings may be freshhhh right now but fear not, we’ve got some warmer temps right around the corner.

A warm patch is on its way from Western Australia which means above average temperatures for the east coast.

Yep, Sydney is expected to be sunny and reach 27 degrees by the end of the week.

And in Melbourne will also hit a weekly high on Thursday, with a mostly sunny 21 degrees.

The warm front will travel to the east of WA tomorrow and by Wednesday or Thursday, most of Australia will be warmer than usual.

A final blast of summer?

We won’t say no!

Advertisement