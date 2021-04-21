You could be heading to Bunnings to grab yourself a new plant, treat yourself to a classic Bunnings snag and also get the Covid jab while you’re at it.

Bunnings has offered to open Covid-19 max vaccination hubs to push us back on track. Offering the use of their gigantic car parks, health officials actually aren’t opposed to the idea saying it could be an effective way for locals to get the jab.

With the government agreeing to fast-track the vaccine due to the delays that have impacted the rollout, this may be their saving grace in assisting with the productive process of the rollout.

In the early stages of the pandemic, Bunnings offered their car parks as covid testing clinics. Once again they’re coming to the party in the hopes to speed up the rollout and help reopen the economy.

Bunnings’ chief operating officer, Deb Poole said to The Guardian that if the government required their assistance, they’re here to help.

“We’ve previously supported the government and the community by hosting Covid-19 testing in some of our store car parks and we’re always open to discussing further support directly with the government.”

Hassan Vally, an associate professor in public health and an epidemiologist with La Trobe University in Melbourne, think hosting vaccine clinics at Bunnings is a smart idea, saying “most people haven’t seen a vaccination occur in person, so if you’re going into a Bunnings a few times and you keep passing the vaccinations, then the next time you’re on your way out with your potting mix, you’ll go up and ask.”

“If people go to Bunnings and can get their sausage sandwich after their vaccine on the way out, that’s a good thing,” he said.

So, would you happily get the covid jab at Bunnings?