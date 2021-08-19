The world has been shocked by the fall of Afghanistan over the past week. The footage and imagery of the Afghan people in Kabul Airport has been difficult to digest as we wait for news on Australians waiting to come home.

While it is a hard pill to swallow, it is important to understand the plight of the Afghan people and how it is affecting communities in Australia.

On Thursday, university student Shamsiya Hussainpoor bravely shared her story with Jase & Lauren below.

She explained how her mother made the difficult decision to send her brother by boat at the age of nine to Australia so he could escape the Taliban and what people can do now to help in this crisis.

To find out more information on how you can help, go here.