It’s looking like January is going to be filled with lots and lots… and lots of rain and storms.

Which sounds delightful after the heatwave the country experienced this last week, however, I’m sure it’s going to get old really quickly.

Wednesday saw the end of the heat and brought about grey skies and cold nights across four of Australia’s states.

NSW, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia are all set to experience a wet one, with a severe weather warning for Far North Queensland and Western Australia’s Kimberley district.

There are thunderstorm warnings issued for regional NSW that may leave to heavy rainfall, flash flooding and crazy winds around Wagga Wagga, Albury, Deniliquin, Griffith, Hay and Ivanhoe.

Weekend Weather Forecast In Your City

SYDNEY

FRIDAY: Min 19, Max 26. Showers

SATURDAY: Min 21, Max 29. Possible Showers

SUNDAY: Min 21, Max 28. Possible Showers.

MELBOURNE

FRIDAY: Min 18, Max 23. Rain.

SATURDAY: Min 18, Max 24. Scattered Showers

SUNDAY: Min 16, Max 21. Partly Cloudy

BRISBANE

FRIDAY: Min 22, Max 29. Scattered Showers.

SATURDAY: Min 22, Max 30. Scattered Showers.

SUNDAY: Min 22, Max 29. Possible Showers.

PERTH:

FRIDAY: Min 18, Max 34. Sunny.

SATURDAY: Min 18, Max 35. Sunny.

SUNDAY: Min 21, Max 36. Sunny.