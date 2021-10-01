Today Gladys Berejiklian made the shock announcement that she was stepping down as NSW Premier.

Stating she had ‘no other option’, Gladys resigned as NSW Premier due to an investigation from the ICAC.

Gladys’ secret relationship with Liberal MP, Daryl Maguire has raised questions and placed Gladys as a person of interest into a grant that Mr Maguire requested and successfully received.

Lis Daniels, Channel 9’s state political reporter, joined Will and Woody to cover everything we need to know. Listen here: