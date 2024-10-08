Liam Payne’s ex-fiancee has taken to TikTok to spill the tea on the former One Direction member, dropping some bombshell accusations about the star.

Maya Henry, who is a YouTuber, began dating Payne in 2019, with the pair becoming engaged in 2020 before announcing their split in August 2022.

Following their split, Liam started dating influencer Kate Cassidy in October 2022 and the pair are still together today.

In a new TikTok, Henry revealed which bandmate threw Liam against a wall and claimed that Payne talks shit about his former bandmates despite still ‘supporting’ them.

In 2022, Liam infamously appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast where he revealed that a former bandmate ‘threw him up a wall’ while backstage at one of their concerts.

“There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particular threw me up a wall,” Payne shared.

The video went viral after Liam shared the threat he made, saying “I said to him if you don’t move those hands, there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.”

In a new TikTok video, Maya stitched a video with the caption “i lied. put your clothes back on. we’re going to discuss who we think Liam threw up against a wall.”

Maya said in the response video, “I’ve heard his insufferable stories so many times, and he told me it was Zayn, so.”

She waited how long to tell us that?!

Henry then posted an 8 minute video spilling ALL the tea to her 634k TikTok followers, with the caption “anways sorry for the rant but things need to be addressed”.

@mayahenry Replying to @marie anways sorry for the rant but things need to be addressed ♬ original sound – Maya Henry

In the TikTok, Maya addressed Liam’s recent cringeworthy appearance at his former bandmate Niall Horan’s show, where he was accused of ‘stealing the show’ after loving the attention from the crowd a little too much.

“Also, talking s**t about your bandmates and showing up to their concerts. But it’s always for your own benefit it’s not even because you wanna go support,” she said.

“You wanna go stand up there and take the attention away from anyone”, she said.

Maya also exposed the singer for doing ‘weird sh*t’ after they broke up, claiming that he has been blowing up her phone from different numbers since they broke up, even reaching out to her mother and friends.

“Ever since we broke up he messages me, will blow up my phone. Not only from his phone, it’s always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it’s gonna come from.”

“He’ll blow up my mom’s phone. Is this normal behaviour to you? … He’s also messaging my friends. He’s the one constantly doing weird s***.”

“Everything gets swept under the rug, everything gets hidden for him. I don’t know who is behind all this but nothing ever comes out about him,” she said in the video.

Is this the start of the downfall of Liam Payne?

